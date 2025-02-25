All lanes of eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland near Broadway were closed from about 1 pm to 3 pm Tuesday afternoon, as it appears that there was a shooting, and the victim apparently abandoned their vehicle but survived.

SR 24 in Oakland was just reopened at about 2:40 pm Tuesday afternoon, but it had been a rough couple of hours before that. NBC Bay Area reports that a possible shooting shut down Highway 24 for nearly two hours on Tuesday afternoon, and the California Highway Patrol closed the highway from sometime before 1 pm until sometime before 3 pm Tuesday afternoon.

#Oakland Highway 24 eastbound all lanes are stopped due to a possible shooting and police investigation just before Broadway... traffic is backed up onto 580. Expect delays. #KCBSTraffic 📸: @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/aB6ogKnzEN — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 25, 2025



The image above gives you a sense of what things looked like at 12:53 pm Tuesday afternoon. The left on that picture shows Highway 24 eastbound, where traffic is backed up prolifically and not moving at all. The right-hand side shows westbound traffic at the same location, moving like a breeze.

UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland remain closed due to possible freeway shooting. https://t.co/X4o3oFWvIB pic.twitter.com/NcYuvF3XWn — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 25, 2025



The stuck eastbound motorists got to the point where they just wandered out of their cars into traffic (which was not moving). According to KGO, the closure of 24 stretched from Claremont Avenue to Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, and also backed up I-580 and I-980.

A possible shooting along Highway 24 in Oakland prompted the California Highway Patrol to close all eastbound lanes of the highway, the agency said. https://t.co/Fq9y4SNXqg — CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) February 25, 2025



CHP officers were fanned out across the highway, apparently collecting evidence.

And it does seem that someone was shot. Per NBC Bay Area, “Officers were informed that a sedan had been hit by gunfire and that one person appeared to have been struck as well." Officers found a vehicle with gunshot damage, but no person inside. Though according to NBC Bay Area, “Officers later learned that the victim transported themselves to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.”



By 2:37 pm Tuesday afternoon, CHP Oakland said that all lanes had been reopened.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

Image via Caltrans