- A dumpster fire spread to an adjacent residential building early Thursday leading to a one-alarm blaze in SF's Excelsior/Cayuga Terrace. SFFD crews responded to the 4700 block of Mission Street at 7:27 am and extinguished the fire, after multiple building residents had to be evacuated. [KRON4]
- Trash is piling up as thousands of garbage collectors are on strike across the Bay Area, affecting trash pickups in multiple cities including San Jose, Richmond, Hercules, Pinole, Fremont, Union City, Half Moon Bay, and Daly City. Employees of Republic Services, who are part of the Teamsters Union, have gone on strike saying that the company has been "threatening a war with American workers for years." [NBC Bay Area]
- Napa police are seeking the public's help in investigating a possible homicide, after a 47-year-old man, Noel Batres, was found dead under a bridge on July 3. [KRON4]
- Two am/pm stores in East Oakland were struck by smash-and-grab robbers early Thursday morning. [KTVU]
- San Francisco is closer to passing a ban on long-term RV parking on the city's streets, setting a two-hour limit for large vehicles. [KPIX]
- A mayor in the Inland Empire city of Perris is telling residents, who are largely Hispanic, to stay indoors and not to open the door for "strangers" as ICE agents were reported in the area. [Bay Area News Group]
- 31 workers at the Clearwater Tunneling Project in Wilmington, in Los Angeles' South Bay, had to be rescued Wednesday night after a tunnel collapse, but all made it out safely. [LA Times]
Top image: Photo via SF Fire Department