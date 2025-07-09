Local:
- The time has apparently finally come for Muni to begin the major project of upgrading its train-control software and computing system to the modern age. We've heard for years that Muni's underground train-control system has been operating off of 1998 (or older) technology, via floppy disks, and now some state funding has come through to begin the $700 million overhaul of the system. [Chronicle]
- A 49-year-old convicted felon, Andre Thomas Williams, has been charged in connection with the June 14 slaying of 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie in San Leandro. [KTVU]
- A proposed new nightclub and restaurant in the former Harvey's space in the Castro has been officially scrapped, after being delayed well beyond its originally planned mid-2024 opening date. [Hoodline]
National:
- After Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth apparently directed a pause in weapon shipments to Ukraine last week, the Trump administration has resumed those shipments. [Associated Press]
- As he basically promised he would, Trump is coming after two of the officials who led the 2016 investigation into his campaign's connections to Russia, directing the FBI to look into the actions of former FBI director James Comey and the former CIA director John Brennan. [New York Times]
- Good thing anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.'s in charge of the federal health system, because the CDC says the US is seeing the worst year for measles outbreaks in three decades, thanks to the unvaccinated. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the annual billionaire summer camp in Sun Valley, Idaho, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was seeming unusually chipper Tuesday as he responded to questions about Mark Zuckerberg poaching his employees, and donning a pair of Jony Ive-designed sunglasses — OpenAI also tweeted today that the deal to acquire Ive's company io Products Inc., has closed.
Sam Altman was asked how he felt about Zuck and Meta poaching OpenAI’s top talent.— Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) July 8, 2025
“Fine... good...” he said.
Behind Jony Ive–designed glasses, I couldn’t see his eyes. But I could feel the pain.
It's not hard for Zuck to poach OpenAI talent, not just because he has the money,… pic.twitter.com/PRTigmL0WU
Top image: Photo via Getty Images