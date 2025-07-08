- Oakland police are touting a drop in violent crime in June, going nearly the whole month without a homicide. For the first time in five years, the city went 25 days in June without a homicide, from May 30 to June 25. [ABC7]
- The death toll in the Texas floods has risen to 104, and Senator Ted Cruz is pushing back on "political fights" over whether cuts to the National Weather Service impacted how information went out about potential flooding. [ABC7]
- The San Jose Police Department is holding a news conference today to discuss the arrest of one of their own two weeks ago, Timothy Faye, who allegedly fired a gun inside his home while drunk. [KTVU]
- 11 people have been charged in an alleged "planned ambush" on ICE officers at an immigration detention facility in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, which federal agents say involved fireworks, graffiti, and at least one AR-style rifle that shot 20 to 30 rounds in the direction of unarmed officers. [KTVU]
- Apple's top executive in charge of AI, Ruoming Pang, has been poached by Meta amid Mark Zuckerberg's hiring spree. [Bloomberg]
- In Money magazine's latest ranking of public colleges and universities, 14 of the 19 five-star ratings, based on graduation rates, future earnings, and student debt, are California state schools. [Chronicle]
- Speaking of student debt, President Trump is considering using the student loan forgiveness program as another tool for retribution against liberal institutions, deciding that work at some nonprofits and schools involves "illegal activities" and is therefore ineligible for the benefit. [Associated Press]
