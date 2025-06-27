A fatal freeway crash early Friday morning in Albany that appeared to involve a driver for DoorDash caused a traffic nightmare for some early commuters on I-80 and I-580.

The crash, which reportedly involved a big rig, a Toyota, and a Hyundai, occurred around 3:45 am at the 80/580 split in Albany, near Buchanan Street. As KTVU reports, the Hyundai driver went off the side of the freeway overpass and landed on its roof on Buchanan Street below — and DoorDash delivery bags were observed strewn about outside the vehicle.

Initial reports suggested that the big rig and the Hyundai collided.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed in the crash, as Bay Area News Group reports. The deceased has already been identified as 40-year-old Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales of Oakland.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash were shared.

In the aftermath of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-80 were blocked, and eastbound 580 was also impacted for several hours.