- Just in time for Pride Weekend, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the new name for the navy ship the USNS Harvey Milk would be the USNS Oscar V. Peterson. Peterson was a Navy chief watertender who died in World War II. Hegseth had earlier announced, at the beginning of Pride Month, that the ship named for civil rights icon Harvey Milk nearly a decade ago would be renamed. [KPIX]
- BART service was disrupted early Friday by a fire impacting the trackway near West Oakland Station. Regular service has since resumed, but riders were told to expect residual delays across the system. [NBC Bay Area / KRON4]
- It's the last day of the Supreme Court's term, and several major rulings dropped today, including one allowing Texas to require porn websites to request photo IDs from users to prove they're over 18. The ruling, which was opposed by adult entertainers and a trade group on free-speech grounds, is expected to make porn a whole lot harder to view in Texas and other states with similar laws. [New York Times]
- The court, in a 6-3 decision that included both liberals and conservatives in the majority, also affirmed a preventative care provision of the Affordable Care Act, allowing things like HIV prevention drugs to continue to be covered. The justices, led by Kavanaugh, overturned Fifth Circuit ruling that invalidated the power of a task force appointed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, because they were not confirmed by the Senate. [Associated Press]
- Daly City police are seeking four or five masked suspects who conducted a copper wire theft at a PG&E lot on Sunday. [KRON4]
- CEO Marc Benioff boasted on Thursday that AI is doing half the work at Salesforce these days. [NBC Bay Area]
- Younger Democrats are feeling encouraged by the primary win for Zohran Mamdani in New York, and say they are done waiting for the older generation to step aside. [New York Times]