A new twist on Tenderloin corner stores harboring illegal gambling dens comes via the latest one busted on Taylor Street, which was also allegedly selling illegal cannabis and mushrooms, all apparently in plain sight.

It is becoming increasingly frequent in our coverage that we’ll see SFPD reports that they have busted Tenderloin corner stores for also serving as underground gambling dens, as it seems the police department is getting more aggressive in prosecuting liquor stores in that neighborhood engaging in this kind of activity. And on Wednesday afternoon, SFPD announced they’d prosecuted another corner store on the 200 block of Taylor Street that was also apparently home to some illegal gambling machines.

We can see the alleged findings of this raid in the images below, and SFPD also accuses the unnamed store of unlicensed tobacco sales, in addition to the operation of what appears to be a pretty busted down gambling machine.

The search came after a month-long investigation into the business that was suspected of operating as an illegal gambling facility and selling tobacco products without a permit. The investigation is part of the SFPD’s strategy to identify and conduct enforcement on businesses… pic.twitter.com/P0A4agSJo3 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 25, 2025

But wait a minute.. What else are we seeing in those images in the top tweet above? Let’s take a closer look!



These images were taken at the corner store, and SFPD alleges what appears to be the obvious, that the store was selling, in SFPD’s words, “suspected narcotics, including drug paraphernalia and suspected mushrooms.” The labels bill many of these products as “mushroom gummies,” and we also see some (likely counterfeit) Stiizy cannabis vape products on those shelves. And all of this right beneath the Cheez-Its, even!

On a more serious note, SFPD also confiscated a loaded firearm, and those display shelves are also visibly showing some sort of brass-knuckle type punching weapons, and at least one ninja-style “shuriken” throwing star. And yes, as a matter of fact, ninja-style throwing stars are specifically illegal under California law.

One store patron and one employee were arrested in this operation. The employee arrested is presumably 21-year-old Alaa Wadhah Abdo Alghaithi of Daly City, whom the SFPD says they have charged with possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a shuriken, engaging in gaming or bookmaking, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, participating in illegal gambling, possession of cannabis for sale, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or transfer, operating or maintaining a drug house, and selling tobacco products without a license.

While arrests have been made, this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: SFPD Busts Yet Another Underground Tenderloin Gambling Den and ‘Drug House,’ Four Arrested [SFist]

Image: @SFPD via Twitter

