Three Tenderloin businesses on Ellis and Jones streets were raided Tuesday as suspected gambling dens, as SFPD seized several gambling machines, $30,000 in cash, and a fair amount of meth and illegal sedatives.

SFPD and the City Attorney’s Office have been prosecuting some suspected illegal gambling dens in the Tenderloin in recent months, and that operation apparently continues. KRON4 reports that SFPD raided suspected gambling operations at three Tenderloin businesses, seizing “several” gambling machines, some $30,000 in cash, and what SFPD describes as methamphetamine and “sedatives for sale.”

The raids occurred Tuesday at 4:30 pm on the 400 block of Ellis Street and the 300 block of Jones Street. The three businesses are not named. But these are definitely different alleged gambling parlors than the three corner stores and laundromats on Leavenworth Street that were busted as suspected gambling dens this past September.

“During the search warrant service, investigators detained several subjects,” SFPD said in a release. “Officers conducted a search of the premises and seized evidence of illegal gambling, including several illegal gambling machines, over $30,000 in U.S. currency, suspected narcotics and over 80 items suspected to have been stolen in organized retail theft.”

Was the $30,000 in cash all in quarters and single dollar bills? At least some of it was, according to photos released by SFPD. As seen below, SFPD says they also seized “over 80 items suspected to have been stolen in organized retail theft.” (Huggies in a gambling den. Honestly.)

Two suspects face drug charges on top of the illegal gambling charges. 25-year-old Hicham Haddaj of San Francisco is charged with selling methamphetamine in addition to his gambling charges, and 22-year-old Donald Redmond Hayes of SF is charged with possessing and selling sedatives.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old SF resident Jaime Gomez-Macias faces charges of receiving stolen property and “operating or maintaining a drug house,” and 34-year-old SF resident Matthew Satawake was booked on gambling charges.

Eleven others were cited, though SFPD did not say for what nor did it name them, and they were apparently not taken into custody.

If you have any information on these operations, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

