There was a wild scene at Frederick and Masonic streets in SF early Wednesday afternoon, after a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk, crashed into a backyard, and landed on a propane tank. There was no fire, but the driver of the vehicle has been hospitalized.

The streets are all cleared and back open now, but an incredibly risky scene unfolded shortly after noon at Frederick and Masonic streets Wednesday. According to the SF Fire Department, a vehicle ran off the street and onto the sidewalk, and from there crashed into a backyard, smashed into a back deck, and landed on a propane tank.

The San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene at the intersection of Frederick and Masonic, where a vehicle has gone onto the sidewalk and into a backyard, landing on a propane tank. Fortunately, there are no injuries reported, except for the driver of the vehicle, who has… pic.twitter.com/9eLnZa6cLJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 25, 2025



This fortunately did not result in the nightmare scenario of the propane tank catching fire. But according to the SF Fire Department, the “vehicle driver sustained minor injuries.” No one else was injured, though someone’s backyard took some pretty serious damage.

As of 2:15 pm, the vehicle has been cleared from the yard. But doing so required the efforts of a pretty large number of firefighters, SFPD officers, and tow truck personnel, and someone’s back deck will not be usable anytime in the near future.

**UPDATE**



San Francisco firefighters, with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, City towing services, and @sfdbi, have successfully removed the vehicle from the backyard at the intersection of Masonic and Frederick.



The vehicle driver sustained minor… https://t.co/KFe7qs3JpI pic.twitter.com/mVA6VA7SsW — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 25, 2025



"The Department of Building Inspections is assessing the structural integrity of the deck in the backyard and the building that was struck," the fire department posted. "They have contacted the affected residents and homeowners regarding the next steps."

According to the SF Fire Department, the driver’s losing control of the vehicle was "likely triggered by a medical emergency."

Related: Two Women Charged For Sunday Crash Into Napper Tandy Parklet on 24th [SFist]

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter