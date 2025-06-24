You might want to hurry on squeezing in your last trip to Santa Clara’s doomed Great American amusement park, as it now looks like the park’s on its final few years of operation after the land beneath it was sold to a real estate conglomerate.

When we got the sad news three years ago that the Santa Clara amusement park Great American was sold for $310 million and would be closing permanently, the real estate conglomerate called Prologis that bought the land beneath it said that the park would continue operating until at least 2028, and possibly until 2033. But when conglomerates buy something you love, they generally intend to gut it like a fish. After all, the 112-acre property would be a hell of a lot more valuable as Silicon Valley office space or housing than it ever could be as an amusement park.

And the gutting had already started when we learned last month that the park’s owner Six Flags Entertainment was laying off more than 100 employees, mostly in office positions. So we should maybe not be surprised at the Chronicle’s new report that Great America is “likely” to close permanently in 2027, which is even earlier than the earliest previous estimate.

“As previously announced at the time of the sale, the park’s land lease will expire in 2028 with a potential five-year renewal option,” a Six Flags Entertainment spokesperson said in a Monday statement to the Chronicle. “At this time, we are still in the planning stages and are working with city officials and engaging the community. Until we know more, we remain focused on the great season that’s already underway at the park.”

Well heck, that sounds like an evasive, coin-flip answer on whether the park will be open until 2028 or 2033. So why does the Chronicle conclude it is “likely” that Great America would close as early as 2027?

Because per the Chronicle, Six Flags Entertainment CFO Brian Witherow said at the company’s Investor Day last month that “Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ’27 season.”

Great America is traditionally open up until Halloween, which means it’s likely curtains for the park just after Halloween 2027. So it’s looking like T-minus two years and four months for that amusement park.

In terms of special events coming up this summer that might pique your interest, there’s two evenings of Star-Spangled Nights on July 4 and 5, which might enjoy a boom in popularity since nearby San Jose has canceled one of its official July 4 fireworks shows this year. There’s also a Labor Day Celebration (Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31), plus a Labor Day Car Show on Monday, September 1.

Halloween 2025 events at Great America are not yet posted. But be aware that after the second week of August, Great America is closed pretty much every single weekday.

Related: Great America’s Land Sold to New Owners, It Will Close in Six Years or ‘Up to 11 Years' [SFist]

Image: California's Great America via Facebook