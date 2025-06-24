A warehouse fire was raging Tuesday afternoon on Moorpark Street in Oakland, with 25 Oakland firefighters on the scene, but they’re not going into the warehouse to fight the fire because it’s burned so many times before.

We don't know how a warehouse fire currently burning on Oakland's Moorpark Street, near the San Leandro border, began, but a KTVU report says that 25 Oakland firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon. A Google Street View depiction of that block shows suburban-style homes and warehouses, and one of those warehouses is familiar to firefighters.

Update 1) This is a structure that has burned several times. Due to the condition of the building this will be a defensive operation, crews will not be going interior to fight this fire. Approximately 25 firefighters on scene at this time. https://t.co/dBT9wHdxdn — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 24, 2025



Shortly after the Oakland Police Department announced at 2:07 pm Tuesday that a “Large warehouse fire in 800 block” of Moorpark Street was burning, they added not even five minutes later that “This is a structure that has burned several times. Due to the condition of the building this will be a defensive operation, crews will not be going [into the] interior to fight this fire.”

NBC Bay Area has a livestream of the warehouse fire, though it’s from quite a distance away, and all you’re likely to see are plumes of smoke. That outlet adds that the location is on the 800 block of Moorpark Street in southeastern Oakland. SFist counts three warehouses on that block, it’s unclear which of these is burning.

Update 3) The incident has been placed UNDER CONTROL as of 2:32PM. Crews successfully contained the fire to the structure of origin. No reports of any injuries or persons displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further updates at this time. https://t.co/pHgSQiroCx — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 24, 2025



By 2:25 pm, the fire department was confident enough to declare that “At this time, no other structures are threatened.” And by 2:44 pm, they said that the fire was “under control” and contained. There are no reported injuries, nor was anyone displaced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and that will still be investigated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Image: @OaklandFireCA via Twitter