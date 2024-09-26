- SFFD put out a fire at a home on Cesar Chavez Street Thursday, where a lithium ion car battery was charging and caught fire in the garage. The 3100 block of Cesar Chavez Street (between Harrison and Alabama streets) was closed for about an hour late Thursday morning, and the fire department needed the help of PG&E to put out the battery fire. [@SFFDPIO via Twitter]
There were two on-field delays in Oakland during Brent Rooker's at-bat in the seventh inning.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 26, 2024
One for a smoke bomb, one for a beer bottle. pic.twitter.com/MKFs5dXhxg
- The Oakland A’s won their last ever home game at the Oakland Coliseum with a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, but a couple fans ran onto the field, trash and beers galore were thrown from the stands, and someone tossed a smoke bomb onto the field, too. Nobody ripped out their seats this time, but a whole lot of fans stole their seats’ cup holders as keepsakes. [SFGate]
- Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a reparations bill concerning Black residents trying to reclaim lands taken from their families through eminent domain. Newsom said he vetoed the bill because the agency that would have enforced it ended up not being created, and it is true that agency was blocked by the California Legislative Black Caucus. [Bay Area News Group]
- The gun used to shoot 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall was indeed stolen in Arizona, and was just reported stolen this week, though was apparently went missing “months ago.” [SF Chronicle]
- After three goats were stolen from a Santa Rosa ranch last week, none other than Guy Fieri is joining in the hunt to help find them. [KRON4]
- Reminder: The L-Taraval light-rail trains are finally returning Saturday, and there was a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting to welcome them back. [SFBayCA]
Image: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Stacy Samuels, The Banjo Man, cheers for the Athletics before the Oakland Athletics game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. Today will be the final Athletics game played at the Coliseum. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)