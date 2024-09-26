  • SFFD put out a fire at a home on Cesar Chavez Street Thursday, where a lithium ion car battery was charging and caught fire in the garage. The 3100 block of Cesar Chavez Street (between Harrison and Alabama streets) was closed for about an hour late Thursday morning, and the fire department needed the help of PG&E to put out the battery fire. [@SFFDPIO via Twitter]

Image: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Stacy Samuels, The Banjo Man, cheers for the Athletics before the Oakland Athletics game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. Today will be the final Athletics game played at the Coliseum. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)    