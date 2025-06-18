Local:
- San Francisco police arrested 25 people and seized over 380 grams of various narcotics in a targeted raid across the Tenderloin Tuesday. Busts reportedly occurred on 6th Street, on the 700 block of Golden Gate Avenue, and on Grove and Hyde streets, and the amount of drugs seized suggests low-level dealers and users were targeted. [Chronicle]
- Berkeley's city council has passed a "five-foot" rule, banning all plants and shrubs that are less than five feet from houses, for fire safety. [ABC 7]
- John Fisher, the majority owner of the (Sacramento) A's, is looking to sell his stake in the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team. [KTVU]
National:
- Now we might be going to war with Iran, with Trump and Pete Hegseth in charge, so good luck, us. [CNN]
- While California is experiencing below-normal temperatures for the most part, much of the rest of the country is sweltering and a "heat dome" is making its way east over the next few days. [CNN]
- The scourge that is the Museum of Ice Cream never went away in New York as it did in SF, and now the SoHo "museum" is looking to extend its hours, which is sparking major objections from its neighbors. [New York Times]
Video:
- The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Pride Concert this weekend at the Curran — for which there are still tickets — is a celebration of trans and nonbinary voices. You can hear some of the chorus' trans and nonbinary members talking about their experiences here, and below, a video about the Specialty Dancers who dance at concerts.
Top image: Photo by Guido Hofmann