On Juneteenth last year at Oakland's Lake Merritt, celebrations gave way to a raucous sideshow which then gave way to a brawl and a mass shooting that left 14 people wounded. Oakland city leaders are promising a safer situation this year.

An unofficial Juneteenth gathering is expected to happen again by Lake Merritt today, and Oakland police say they are prepared to handle a large crowd and hopefully quell any chaos.

"In preparation for that this year, we have a large number of officers that will be out to facilitate peace and make sure that Juneteenth at the lake stays family-friendly," says Oakland police Captain Gordon Dorham, speaking to KTVU.

Dorham said the OPD would be out around the lake on foot, on dirtbikes, and in police cruisers. And there would be more street closures than last year.

City Administrator Jestin Johnson similarly tells the station, "We're certainly not looking for a repeat of [violent] activity. We're far more prepared this year than last year."

The shooting last year, for which at least one suspect, 23-year-old JaJuan Kelly was charged, occurred around 8:45 pm on the night of Juneteenth, on the 400 block of Grand Avenue during an unsanctioned gathering. Kelly and three other suspects allegedly encountered a rival group, and multiple people pulled out firearms and started indiscriminately shooting. Kelly was left behind by his friends after he was also wounded.

Just prior to the shooting, a large group had gathered around a sideshow at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

A similar shooting involving a gang rivalry marred the Juneteenth celebration at the lake in 2021, leaving one person dead and six injured.

"Last year was not a reflection of what Oakland is and who we are as an organization," Johnson said in comments to KTVU.

And newly elected Mayor Barbara Lee reiterated that, saying, "It's important that people come out and have fun and honor those who came before us, honor those who are still fighting." But, Lee added, "Our motto is 'love life' in Oakland, so please, let us do that, and do that with us, but don't do what would be such a denigration of what the meaning of Juneteenth is."

Official Oakland Juneteenth celebrations are happening elsewhere this weekend, on June 21, with an 18th annual celebration happening on Market Street in West Oakland, and LakeFest 2025 happening by Lake Merritt.

There is also the Hella Juneteenth Festival sponsored by the Oakland Museum of California, which includes a cookout, happening from noon to 5 pm today.

Previously: One Lake Merritt Shooting Victim Was a Bystander Allegedly Targeted by Teen Suspect

Photo via Visit Oakland