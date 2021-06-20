Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, gunfire was reported about a mile north of the Lake Merritt Amphitheater — the location where hundreds of people had gathered throughout the day to commemorate Juneteenth. Oakland police later confirmed one person had died and another six were injured during the shooting.

Yesterday evening, an unidentified 22-year-old man died at an Oakland hospital after he'd succumbed to gunshot wounds dealt earlier in the night. Initially, five more victims — a woman believed to be in her 20s and the rest males in their late teens — were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment for gunfire-related injuries; a sixth victim had shown up at a local hospital hours after the shooting; all the victims are now in stable condition.

UPDATE: OPD investigating last night's shooting @ 2200/Lakeshore Ave. 7 reported shot, 1 of which is deceased.

OPD Homicide Investigators asking for public help in solving. If you have video/photos or any information call

(510) 238-3821

As reported by multiple news outlets, the shooting transpired as festivities for Juneteenth continued into Saturday evening. By 7:30 p.m., an hour after the first report of gunfire, Oakland police had sectioned a perimeter and largely locked down the scene.

Bay Area News reported that Oakland police detained two men seen fleeing the scene of the crime, but it's not yet understood of their exact relationship with the shooting; both men were carrying firearms, which were later confiscated.

The Chronicle reports a news conference was held at the Oakland police headquarters where Officer Johnna Watson said local authorities were investigating whether the shooting was “connected to any gangs, groups or specific targets.” However, it currently remains unclear as to whether or not this was a random act of violence or if there were both additional motives and suspects behind the eruption of gunfire.

Per the newspaper, Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to a $40K reward for information leading to arrests in this case — a $5K increase from the amount first offered on Saturday.

Anyone with information, video or photos of this incident is encouraged to contact Oakland police’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.

Sunday morning, the scene around Lake Merritt was largely normal, with the usual smattering of families, cyclists, and runners enjoying the East Bay weather.

