Minnesota is reeling after a politically motivated shooting on Saturday left State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband dead, and State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife critically wounded. The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, remains at large.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), have launched a massive manhunt and are urging public vigilance.

CNN has in-depth live updates on the investigation and manhunt.

Boelter, a former director of patrol operations for a private security firm called Praetorian Guard Security Services, is believed to have impersonated a police officer during the attacks. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to a report at Hortman’s home and encountered what appeared to be a marked police vehicle with emergency lights. A man in uniform exited the home and opened fire on officers before fleeing the scene.

As reported by NPR, Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark both died of multiple gunshot wounds, which the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled homicides. “Melissa is someone that I wish the whole nation knew,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar on MSNBC. “She worked in a practically tied legislature and got a budget done at the end of this year… She stood up for women’s rights, passed school lunches and family leave, and loved her community.”

Sen. Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot multiple times. They both underwent surgery and are in stable condition, though Hoffman suffered significant injuries. Authorities have not confirmed whether Boelter had a personal connection to the victims, but BCA Superintendent Drew Evans acknowledged “some overlap with public meetings” involving Hoffman.

Investigators believe Boelter fled the Brooklyn Park area, leading the city to lift a temporary shelter-in-place order Saturday afternoon. A law enforcement source told CNN a “lookout” alert was issued to border patrol agents on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. Photos of Boelter have been widely distributed to federal agencies.

The FBI confirmed Boelter had survival gear in a vehicle recovered by police. A document obtained by CNN revealed the discovery of a hit list in the car with nearly 70 names—mostly prominent pro-choice Minnesota lawmakers. “This was a deliberate and violent attack on public servants and their families,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. “We are working with our law enforcement partners and using every available resource to locate and apprehend Vance Boelter.”

According to ABC News Minneapolis affiliate KSTP, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Boelter’s arrest and conviction. The public is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email tips to [email protected].

Boelter’s employer, Praetorian Guard, markets itself as an armed security firm outfitted with “the best personal protective equipment that money can buy,” including police-style Ford Explorer utility vehicles. The company’s website states its officers are trained by U.S. military veterans. CNN has reached out to the company for comment.

Images released by the FBI appear to show the suspect wearing a latex-style full-face mask, which experts say may have been used to disguise his identity. “If you notice the eye sockets, there’s just a hole there,” said CNN law enforcement analyst John Miller. “The ear appears to be part of a molded mask, not a real ear. It’s entirely possible this was used to throw police off his true identity.”

President Donald Trump briefly commented on the incident as he left for a military parade, calling the shootings “absolutely terrible.” In a formal statement, he added, “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the killings appear to be a targeted political assassination. “We lost the dearest of friends,” he said. “Speaker Hortman was a formidable public servant, a skilled negotiator, and a voice of reason. She was irreplaceable and deeply missed.” Walz said he had spoken to Vice President JD Vance about the ongoing investigation and praised the federal response.

The U.S. Capitol Police also issued a statement Saturday, confirming they are coordinating with federal, state, and local partners. Officers have reached out to all members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation after learning some were named in Boelter’s alleged manifesto. Capitol Police are offering security details to lawmakers who request additional protection.

Boelter is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, and possibly wearing a cowboy hat and long-sleeved shirt. Authorities emphasize that the suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“This has been a nationwide scourge of threats against elected officials and judges and election workers,” Klobuchar said. “It just keeps getting worse.”

Authorities are asking the public to remain alert and report any sightings or information related to Boelter’s whereabouts.

Image: FBI