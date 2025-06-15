- Many spectators left Saturday’s military parade in Washington DC early, with reporters describing a “listless” crowd and a mass exodus before speeches from Trump and Vance, leading to log-jamming at the two exits. Despite the White House claiming 250,000 attendees, journalists on the ground noted sparse turnout and a subdued atmosphere. [Newsweek]
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar said authorities believe suspected gunman Vance Boelter remains in the Midwest following a politically motivated shooting that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and critically injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Hortman and her husband Mark leave behind a son and daughter, and ‘s wife Yvette reportedly jumped in front of the couple’s daughter to protect her during the shooting. [MSNBC, People]
- A hit-and-run driver was apprehended by San Francisco police Saturday afternoon after allegedly striking a pedestrian near the city’s massive “No Kings” protest. While NBC News initially reported that multiple protesters may have been hit and that the act could have been intentional, SFPD has so far confirmed only one victim and described the incident as isolated.
- A Fremont man who vanished during what was supposed to be a two-day hike in the Himalayas has been found alive after nine days. Samuel Vengrinovich, 44, left his tent and belongings at a campsite near Dharamshala before setting out with a group of hikers he just met, unprepared for the harsh conditions. [SFGate]
- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the East Bay’s Bay Point, with the fatal victim found in a front yard on Mendocino Drive. [Bay Area News Group]
- A small fire in the Mission District Saturday evening was sparked by a charging scooter using an aftermarket charger, with the homeowner treated for smoke inhalation after trying to move the burning device outside, according to SFFD. [KRON4]
Stay tuned for more No Kings coverage next!
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist