Local:
- San Francisco-based GVA Capital has been fined $215 million for managing investments on behalf of sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov through shell companies and proxies. The venture firm used some of the funds to back startups and purchase a former Russian Hill church for a failed “Startup Temple” project. [SF Standard]
- A former Nvidia fraud prevention manager has been charged with submitting 167 fake insurance claims totaling over $100,000 to the company’s health plan. Prosecutors say she altered documents and fabricated services over a three-year period. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Flywheel taxi flipped onto its roof Friday morning near Van Ness and Fell in San Francisco’s Civic Center. The driver and passenger escaped without serious injuries, and police say no drugs or alcohol were involved. [Chronicle]
- Deshaun Mays, 43, has been charged with murdering Sir Jewel Brooks during a May 23 brawl in East Oakland. Mays has prior convictions, and Brooks had previously survived a 2022 shooting on a BART train and was a witness in another East Oakland homicide that same year. [East Bay Times]
- Sunday Streets launches its new season this Sunday in the Tenderloin, transforming Golden Gate Avenue into a car-free community celebration with live music and performances and family friendly activities. [KTVU]
- Once valued at up to $3 million, some California cannabis retail licenses are now being given away for free as market oversaturation, high fees, and competition from illegal sellers render them virtually worthless. [SFGate]
National:
- Four detainees escaped from the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, during a revolt over hunger and poor conditions—a detainee at the facility told his wife a fight broke out because they hadn’t eaten in 20 hours. Legal visits with migrants have been indefinitely suspended at the facility. [BBC]
- Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed over 240 people, says he simply “walked out” after finding a gap in the wreckage near his seat. Though badly injured, Ramesh escaped the burning plane on instinct—while his brother, who was sitting just across the aisle, did not survive. [NPR]
- Anker is recalling over 1.1 million PowerCore 10000 portable chargers due to fire and explosion risks linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries, with reports of injuries and property damage. [CBS News]
Video of the Day:
- YouTubers Sam and Victor recently visited San Francisco and shared some top-notch scenes from their five action-packed days here, including stops at the de Young Museum, Amoeba Records, Transamerica Pyramid, Heath Ceramics, and lots of cafes.
Need Last Minute Plans?
- Check out Last Week, This Week for a couple suggestions, plus there’s the Juneteenth Father’s Day Festival in Bayview on Sunday, the weekend-long SF Jazz Festival, and the tail-end of National Parks Week.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist