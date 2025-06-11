A new fish counter, with both a fast-casual restaurant and a fish market component, has just opened at the Ferry Building from Nopa chef-owner Laurence Jossel.

We first heard last summer that Laurence Jossel, who has owned and operated popualar Divisadero spot Nopa for nearly 20 years (since 2006), was partnering with seafood wholesaler Joe Conte to open a new fish market and counter-service restaurant at the Ferry Building called Nopa Fish.

Now, as Tablehopper reports, Nopa Fish has opened as of Tuesday, in the stall next-door to Village Market in the south hall of the Ferry Building, across from Mariposa Baking Company, in the former San Francisco Fish Company space. Nopa Fish offers a daily selection of fresh, local seafood available by the pound through Conte's company Water2Table, and a menu of crave-worthy seafood-y snacks and sandwiches from Jossel and his team.

The menu includes a chowder made with rainbow trout, shellfish, and corn; some white shrimp arancini with aioli for dipping; and Nopa's signature potato latkes. There's also an open-faced egg-salad sandwich with bay shrimp ($16), a fried rockfish sandwich ($19), a smoked albacore tuna melt ($18), and Moroccan-spiced fish & chips available ($24), as well as a bowl of "pristine" raw fish over sushi rice ($25) with market greens, avocado, and a jammy sous-vide egg.

There are also a couple of wines by the glass and a canned beer and wine available from a refrigerator case as well.

Tablehopper notes that Jossel worked with Ferry Building neighbor Acme Bread to have some Japanese milk bread made for the rockfish and egg-salad sandos, and the tuna melt is being made with Acme sourdough, served Reuben-style with Russian dressing and sauerkraut.

Nopa Fish is in soft-opening mode this week, open through Friday from 11 am to 7 pm. They'll reopen Monday, June 16 and have an official opening on Tuesday, June 17, with hours extending to Saturday starting next week.

Related: Gott's Opens New Cookie Counter at Ferry Building

Photo via trufflefrites/Instagram