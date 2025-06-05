- Trump travel bans are back, with Trump announcing late Wednesday that citizens of a dozen countries won't be allowed to enter the US, not explaining why those 12 were chosen. We'll see how this holds up in court this time. [New York Times]
- Among the projects that now can't be paid for with the demise of the SF Parks Alliance is the 'Steps to Wisdom' project in Portola. The installation of the colorful tiled steps was completed this week, but the neighborhood group now owes a contractor $91,000, and that money may be gone. [Chronicle]
- A federal judge has again halted encampment clearings in Berkeley, just as the city was dismantling a large one at 8th and Harrison streets. It's not clear how the judge's ruling squares with last year's Supreme Court ruling that mostly opened the door to such actions. [KTVU]
- A dead body was found under some tarps near Lake Merritt in Oakland Wednesday evening, but police do not suspect foul play. [KTVU]
- Summer temperatures in San Francisco do appear to be warming over time, if only slightly, but maybe eventually we'll have warm Julys? [SFGate]
- The Supreme Court issued a series of unanimous rulings Thursday morning, including one supporting a discrimination claim by a straight woman who had sued the youth services department in Ohio claiming she had been passed over for a promotion by two less qualified gay people. [New York Times]
- The court also ruled against Mexico, whose federal government had tried to sue US gun makers and hold them responsible for cartel violence south of the border. [New York Times]
Photo by Kaja Reichardt