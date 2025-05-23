Oh boy! The streetcar known as Boat Boi is among the vintage Muni streetcars that will be back in action for the summer months starting today, and there’s a real-time map where you can track which of your favorites are running, and where.

It’s the unofficial beginning of summer as Memorial Day weekend gets underway, and the trappings of the summer months return. One of those trappings that always catches the attention of history buffs and transit nerds is the famed fleet of vintage Muni streetcars. And this being Friday of Memorial Day weekend, those babies are back today.

Muni Summer Vintage Streetcar Service starts today! 🥳



Extra service on the F Line with your cameos from your favorite cars like the Boat Tram, Melbourne, Milan & more now thru Oct. 13.



Check out https://t.co/5spj63lTHu from @sfmsr to see who's out & about! See you on board! pic.twitter.com/adEAevjEm2 — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) May 23, 2025

The SF Municipal Transit Agency declared old-time streetcars' return in a Friday tweet. “Muni Summer Vintage Streetcar Service starts today! 🥳,” the agency announced. “Extra service on the F Line with your cameos from your favorite cars like the Boat Tram, Melbourne, Milan & more.”

This also means the return to service of Market Street Railway’s live vintage streetcar map. That map will show which vintage trains are in service on a given day, and each of their current locations.

And yes, today’s fleet does include the cult-hit Boat Tram vessel popularly known as “Boat Boi.”(And if you don’t know, SFMTA actually has two of those trams.)

Rode the SF MUNI Boat Tram #233 today between the Ferry Building and Pier 39. Very Fun Ride! @boattramsf @SFMTA_Muni pic.twitter.com/T9mxe4xaeU — Anthony (@anthonyb_078) July 16, 2024

But the Boat Trams won’t be out every day, and the vintage streetcars will only run on weekends.

As Market Street Railway explained in a Wednesday blog post, “Every Friday and Saturday from May 23, one of the ‘Guest Star Streetcars’ — a Boat Tram, Melbourne Tram, Milan Tram or century-old Muni streetcar — will leave the Muni car house, Cameron Beach Yard, at 11:45 a.m. YOU CAN RIDE IT INTO SERVICE.”

The vintage street cars largely operate the normal F-Line route that’s mostly on Market Street, between Fisherman’s Wharf and the Castro. Though there is sometimes vintage train service on parts of the J-Church line too.

Another one to look out for is Streetcar No. 1, which really was Muni’s first streetcar from back in 1912. Streetcar No. 1 was taken out of service in 1951, though has occasionally been busted out again in the years since, and returned to seasonal service after a four-year restoration that was completed in 2010.

The vintage streets cars are scheduled to roll every weekend through October 13.

