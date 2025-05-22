The circumstances of the accidental death of Recology employee Alfredo Romero last Friday remain under wraps. And Romero's family says that not only did the company get his name wrong when they called to tell them about the accident, they refuse to explain how the death occurred.

We learned over the weekend that 61-year-old Recology mechanic Alfredo Romero had died in some sort of accident at work last Friday, and we know that the state's employee safety agency, Cal-OSHA, is investigating the death.

But how and why Romero died remains a mystery, even to his family, even though co-workers ostensibly witnessed what happened.

"It was a complete shock when I got the call from Recology telling me that my dad was in an accident at work and that he passed away," said Romero's daughter, Michelle Romero, in a statment. "He worked as a mechanic. I couldn’t imagine what kind of accident could have resulted in his death, and the company wouldn’t tell us."

Romero further told KTVU this week that a company representative had gotten his name wrong when they called to inform the family of his death.

"They asked if I was related to someone else, like a similar name, but it wasn't my dad's name. They got the name wrong," the daughter tells KTVU. "They were like, 'Albert Romero?' and I said, 'Do you mean Alfredo?'"

She said that she had spoken with her father's coworkers, who have said that he was working on the back of a hopper on one of Recology's trucks when some sort of "traffic accident" occurred. The tragic incident happened at Recology's Tunnel Avenue facility on the San Francisco-Brisbane border.

Romero was a member of the Teamsters Local 350, and the union said in a statement that the accident was "a heartbreaking reminder that the waste industry remains one of the most dangerous professions in the country."

A spokesperson for Recology said in a statement, "We are heartbroken for the Romero family. We understand, and we share, their shock. However, the incident is still being investigated, and we are working with the proper authorities to determine exactly what happened."

The spokesperson adds, "Losing a member of our Recology family is devastating to every one of our employee-owners, and our hearts go out to Alfredo’s family, friends, co-workers and loved ones."

A GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses has nearly reached its $16,000 goal.