Congratulations to newlyweds Lenora and John, who were married over the weekend on a moving BART train, with the bride’s bouquet fashioned from paper BART tickets, and flower garlands decking out their train car.

You may have noticed that the BART system is not having a good day today, as this morning’s electrical fire under the San Leandro station tracks means “There is currently no Blue, Green or Orange line service between Lake Merritt, Berryessa and Dublin Stations,” according to a BART announcement. So riders in those areas will be relegated to buses, and BART estimates that regular service at those stations won’t resume until at least 4-6 pm.

So who could use a whimsical BART distraction?



KQED reports that a couple just got married on moving BART train, which was all documented in an Instagram video posted Monday. We can see that the wedding court is clearly dancing to Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” while boarding the train at MacArthur station, but BART appears to have made the very brilliant insertion of “Love Train” by the O’Jays themselves in the video above.

Image: sfbayarearapidtransit via Instagram

“Congratulations to Lenora and John on their transit-oriented nuptials,” BART says in the post. “The happy couple met on BART years ago and now they’ve tied the knot on a real-life in service train.”

Image: sfbayarearapidtransit via Instagram

And as BART points out, Lenora’s bridal bouquet was fashioned from old paper BART tickets. Apparently those things still have some use!

Image: sfbayarearapidtransit via Instagram

Meanwhile, the moving train on which their service was performed was well-festooned with floral arrangements.

Image: sfbayarearapidtransit via Instagram

The couple apparently met on BART, when evidently Lenore had taken a fall at a BART station.

“My dearest John, it all started on BART,” Lenore says during her vows. “Who knew my knight in shining armor — well, slightly used armor — would be a guy who risked his life and limb carrying my clumsy self down those stairs. I knew then and there you were either incredibly chivalrous or slightly insane.”

So mazel tov to the new newlyweds. And if you can’t get enough of these types of stories, the BART blog has a whole section on now-married couples who first met on BART, with story titles like “Couple who met on BART tie the knot with whimsical BART-themed wedding at Fairyland.”

Image: sfbayarearapidtransit via Instagram