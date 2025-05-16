- A driver, possibly for Uber or Lyft, had their backseat door smashed by a passing cable car in San Francisco on Thursday. The driver says that a passenger in the backseat opened the door without looking to see if any vehicles were coming near the intersection of California and Jones streets, and the California Street cable car came by and nearly took the door off. [ABC 7]
- Moderate Democrats in the California Assembly joined Republicans in pushing through a bill that would impose harsher sentences for those soliciting sex from 16- and 17-year-olds. It's now up to Senate Democrats to take up the bill and potentially amend it. [CalMatters]
- SF Rec and Parks says that volleyball players are taking too great a toll on the grass in the Golden Gate Park meadows where grass volleyball nets are allowed to be set up. This is leading to a change in policy over how many nets can be set up at a time in each area, which is being met with pushback from the volleyball community. [KTVU]
- Hundreds protested Thursday outside ICE headquarters in South San Jose against Trump's immigration policies. [KTVU]
- The San Pablo Police Department says it is seeking an armed and dangerous suspect, 25-year-old Juan Vargas, who is wanted in the killing of a 26-year-old Richmond man on March 29. [KRON4]
- The share price of NVIDIA has come roaring back following Trump's Middle East tour, and a lifting of clouds over the AI chip market. [Bloomberg]
- Friday will be warm around the Bay, but a cooldown is in store with gusty winds forecast this weekend. [KRON4]