Local:
- In an unwelcome sign that we may now be entering wildfire season, there’s a Fire Weather Watch for the eastern Delta and southern Sacramento County this weekend. The National Weather Service is urging people in Sacramento County not to burn anything this weekend, as humidity will be high, and wind gusts are expected to reach 35 miles per hour. [Bay Area News Group]
- The California Highway Patrol recovered a loaded ghost gun allegedly brandished in a road rage incident on I-880 in Oakland. The arrest happened on Tuesday at 16th Avenue and Embarcadero in Oakland, the driver allegedly tossed the ghost gun once the CHiPs were following him, and that driver remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail. [KRON4]
- There’s a forthcoming straight-to-Amazon Prime movie called Madden where Nicolas Cage plays Raiders coach John Madden, and Christan Bale plays Al Davis. This thing might actually be good, as David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle) is directing. The film does not yet have a release date. [Deadline]
National:
- Turns out that supposedly “$400 million” private jet that Qatar is offering as a “gift” to Donald Trump is actually a jet that they’ve been unsuccessfully trying to sell off for the last four years, and they just don’t want to pay the maintenance costs anymore. [Forbes]
- Attorney General Pam Bondi appears to have delved in some insider trading when she sold off millions of dollars worth of her Trump media company stock shares, the very day before Trump announced his tariffs and the shares cratered. [NY Times]
- Walmart says they’re raising prices this month solely because of those Trump tariffs, with imported groceries likely seeing the highest price hikes. [Reuters]
Video:
- We became fans of transit nerd Miles in Transit when he valiantly rode all 24 Clipper Card transit services in 24 hours, and in this new video, he tries to break the speed-ride record for riding the entirety of all six Muni light rail Metro lines. He falls 14 minutes short of breaking the record, but his commentary about the “janky” Muni conditions is legit hilarious and entertaining.
Image: Amazon MGM