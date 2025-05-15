Former Silicon Valley engineer and one-time AOC chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti is lodging a longshot bid for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat, with a sizable personal fortune, but very little name recognition.

Any intrigue about Nancy Pelosi’s future in Congress generally involves whether she will finally retire after a historic 38 years in the House of Representatives, and whether at that point she will be succeeded by state Senator Scott Wiener or Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi. And it frankly may be time for that conversation, as the elder Nancy Pelosi will be 86 years old at the end of her current term.

But a new political upstart has different ideas. KTVU has a new interview with a Pelosi challenger who has already officially thrown his hat in the ring, 39-year-old Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. If you want to know how to pronounce his name, and how he excoriates the Democrats’ feckless lack of fight against Donald Trump, check out his NBC News interview below.

"[Pelosi] gave an interview, where [a reporter] asked her point-blank, ‘what did Democrats do wrong,’ and her answer was basically nothing, Democrats don’t need to change," Chakrabarti told KGO. "I really disagree with that."

Chakrabarti was a founding engineer at Stripe, and KPIX described him in March as a “self-made tech centi-millionaire.” But he left the tech racket, and cut his teeth politically as the director of organizing technology in the 2016 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. He helped recruit Ocasio-Cortez to run for Congress and served as her campaign manager, and when she won, he served as her chief of staff for about eight months.

So if elected, he'd be sort of like a male member of “The Squad.”

I’ve got some news: I’ve decided to run against Nancy Pelosi to represent San Francisco in Congress. I know some of you might be surprised that Speaker Emeritus Pelosi is running again, but she is — for her 21st term!



Watching Trump and Elon freely unleash chaos in their illegal… — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 5, 2025



"I think people want to see leadership that’s fighting the current administration," Chakrabarti added to KTVU. “This is the reason there are tens of thousands of people coming to these rallies that Bernie and AOC are doing all over the country."

Though if Chakrabarti is really worth $100 million or more, he might not be the best carrier of a populist economic message. But he’s a young and fresh face, and that personal wealth could be an asset against a powerful fundraiser like Nancy Pelosi.

"She will outraise him," Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan told KTVU. "She will out-endorse him, she’ll probably even outwork him in some ways, because that’s Nancy Pelosi."

But… she will also be 86 years old. So should Nancy Pelosi be concerned about Saikat Chakrabarti’s campaign?

“I don’t think the Speaker is aware of his campaign,” former Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told NBC News.

Related: Pelosi Has a 2026 Election Challenger, an AOC Guy Who’s Reportedly Worth At Least $100 Million [SFist]

Image via Saikat for Congress