Local:
- The victims of two recent, fatal pedestrian collisions in San Francisco, both elderly women, have been identified. They are 86-year-old Mary Naito, who was crossing the street at Fillmore and McAllister streets when she was struck on April 25; and 75-year-old San Francisco resident Annabella Gabriel Barquera, who was killed along with her dog while crossing the street at Howard and Seventh Streets last Thursday afternoon. [Bay City News]
- Swarovski has joined the parade of retailers vacating the SF Centre mall. Like Tiffany and some other brands, Swarovski maintains a presence on Union Square and has had a second outpost in the nearby mall. [Chronicle]
- Police in the city of Richmond were in an armed standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon, telling area residents to avoid the vicinity of Florida Avenue and South 45th Street. [Bay City News]
- Foster City-based autonomous vehicle startup Zoox, which is owned by Amazon, is gearing up to start offering public rides, and has just announced plans for a large vehicle production facility in Hayward. [SF Business Times]
National:
- Tensions are rising in the India-Pakistan conflict with the prime minister of Pakistan vowing "decisive action" after strikes by India have killed 31 people. [CNN]
- Seems like First Lady Melania Trump is an even more part-time First Lady than she was the first time, spending less than 14 days at the White House in the last 100+. [New York Times]
Video:
- Enjoy some archival KRON footage of a wacky (for the time) electronic music concert at SF's former Morrison Planetarium in the late 1950s.
Photo by Bart Dunweg