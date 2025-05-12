This year's Portola Festival lineup is filled with major names in the contemporary EDM scene, but also a couple big names older Millennials will know too, like Christina Aguilera and LCD Soundsystem.

We knew the lineup announcement was coming after the Portola social media accounts came alive again last week, and we now have the reveal for the fourth annual iteration of this electro-heavy festival on Pier 80, which is happening the weekend before Folsom Street Fair this year.

The headliners for Day One, September 20, are LCD Soundsystem and Christina Aguilera, with Caribou and Australian DJ HAAi also topping the bill, and Chemical Brothers doing a DJ set in the warehouse.

On Day Two, September 21, Dom Dolla and Peggy Gou are headlining, with lots of well known names from the 90s playing, including Moby, The Prodigy, Underworld, and The Rapture, along with Brutalismus 3000, Blood Orange, The Blessed Madonna, Horsemeat Disco, and local legend Kreayshawn.

If you've bought Portola Fest passes before, you'll be first in line for the presale, which begins at noon on Wednesday, May 14.

Tier 1, two-day general admission passes start at $399.95, and those will go up to $420 in Tier 2, and $440 in Tier 3. One-day Tier 1 passes are starting at $280. Two-day VIP passes are starting at $650 this year, if you get in at Tier 1.

If you were there last year, you'll know that the VIP village has massively expanded since the first year of the fest, and had a full-service, sit-down restaurant inside courtesy of Farmhouse Thai, as well as several bars, lots of bathrooms, and a chill area.

Outside the VIP, things got very, very crowded, particularly on the first night when Rufus Del Sol was headlining, and if you lost your friends, there was little to no cell service for text messages or calls, and you were shit out of luck.

All tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday, May 15 at noon PT.

See more info here.