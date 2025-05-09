Pier 39 gets a trendy new beer garden, a North Beach classic makes an unexpected comeback, and Polk Gulch is getting a new Brazilian steakhouse, all in This Week in Food.

The big news item this week was the opening date for Jules, the pizza pop-up turned brick-and-mortar operation from chef and pizzaiolo Max Blachman-Gentile. It will open up for business at 237 Fillmore Street on May 20, with reservations going up on Resy one week earlier, on May 13.

We also had the sad news earlier this week that Michelin-starred Osito is calling it quits after this weekend, after three and a half years. Chef Seth Stowaway says that the rent is too high for the place to be sustainable, and negotiations with the landlord did not yield any workable deal.

Santa Cruz-based Humble Sea Brewing Co. debuted its much anticipated new SF beer garden Friday at Pier 39, which was first announced almost exactly a year ago. As the Chronicle reports, the Humble Sea team feels at home because the location is similar to their beer garden at the Santa Cruz Wharf. For now, there's no food service on deck yet, and they're only going to be operating Friday to Sunday through Memorial Day, with more regular hours coming after that.

A new Brazillian steakhouse is moving in to the former Rouge nightclub space at 1500 Broadway, at Polk Street — also formerly home to Nick's Crispy Tacos, later called Tacos Rouge. It's called Sabor Gaucho, and as the SF Business Times reports, the operators say that it has no relation to the popular Brazilian steakhouse chain of that name with dozens of locations in Europe. But, in fact, it does appear to be sort of related — the owners seem to be setting up a new business entity for the US which they are calling a separate brand, and they don't want to be subject to SF's formula retail laws. The Polk location, a rep says, will be entirely unique, with "oysters in our salad bar" as well as sushi on the menu. The Sabor Gaucho brand was founded by former managers of another Brazilian steakhouse chain, Fogo de Chão, which already has an outpost in SF's SoMa neighborhood.

Longtime North Beach haunt Steps of Rome has made a comeback in North Beach, over a decade after going dark for good, we thought. As Tablehopper reports, the owners are the family behind nearby restaurant Mona Lisa, who also bought the historic Old Clam House in the Bayview, and the SF Business Times first had the scoop in January before they were ready to discuss the reusing of the Steps of Rome name. The menu features lasagna, pizza, pizza fritta (fried pizza), and Roman pasta classics like amatriciana and cacio e pepe, as well as cocktails and more, and there is ample outdoor seating at this flatiron-shaped space, formerly Cassava (401 Columbus Avenue).

Tablehopper also brings word of a new vegetarian Northern Indian restaurant called Jalebi Street that has softly opened at 1466 Haight Street, in the Upper Haight. The menu features various vegetarian chaat, including three kinds of samosas, vada pav, dahi sev puri (potato and yogurt-filled puri puffs), and entrees like saag paneer and aloo sabji. The owners are young married couple Sam Bhamu and Bhawana Choudhary, and while they're open six days a week, Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 9 pm, they are still serving on paper plates and preparing for a proper opening later this month.

There's no new restaurant review at the Chronicle this week, but contributor and local booze chronicler Camper English offers a survey of the city's dirtiest, filthiest Dirty Martini variations, even offering a chart graphing the relative brininess and olive quotient of each. The winner, in both categories, is Causwells, whose Filthy Martini features a three-olive brine, an olive-stuffed olive, and brined and olive-infused vermouth.

Photo of bruschetta at Steps of Rome via Yelp