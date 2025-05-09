Next week, Netflix users around the globe will be seeing a new user interface — on television screens at least — the company debuting its first major overhaul of its app's landing page since 2013.

The company has been working on the new homepage design for over two years, looking to revamp the endless rows — likened by executives to Blockbuster shelves — of box cover art that had come to define the Netflix interface.

"The way that the old home page is built, you kind of see box art, box art, box art, box art. It’s kind of suboptimal, right?" says Eunice Kim, Netflix’s chief product officer, speaking to the New York Times this week.

The new design, which you can see in part below, features a new navigation menu across the top of the page, instead of over the left side, which kind of returns us to blog and webpage menus of yore. But, as the Times notes, this will now set Netflix apart, after many other video apps like Hulu and Max essentially copied Netflix and added pop-out left-side navigation bars as they came along, along with stacked, scrolling rows of titles.

Images via Netflix

As you can see, there will still be rows of box-cover art, but now there are highlighted feature titles in each row, with more auto-playing video. And there's a quick "My Netflix" button at the top, where you can jump to whatever you've been watching. Also, hovering over a title will bring up an expanded version of the cover art along with enticing notes like "Emmy Award Winner" or "We Think You'll Love This!"

"The real goal of this is, how do we make it easier, how do we make it simpler, faster for you to make a great decision?" says co-CEO Greg Peters, speaking to the Times.

Company executives say that as Netflix's user base has grown — from around 30 million subscribers when that old homepage came into being, to around 300 million now — so has the share of users who come to the app not knowing what they want to watch. And this interface is meant to help them find that movie or show.

With that, the company is also providing a more robust recommendation system, based on your previous likes and views. It seems like they must have improved their algorithm — and/or some AI may be involved — with the goal of showing people better recommendations. Kim, the chief product officer, tells the Times that they want users to feel like the app "knows" them in the way that an app like TikTok seems to in feeding them new content.

The new homepage will start rolling out next week for television viewers only, but it seems like it will not be seen by all users at once. Below, the company's visual presentation for reporters that was delivered earlier this week.