Not one but two Minnesota fans yelled racist remarks at Draymond Green during Thursday's game, one getting ejected and the other high-tailing it out of the arena when security came at him, adding more tension to this playoff series.

Thursday night’s 117-93 Golden State Warriors playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves saw another incident wherein Draymond Green was called for a foul which he did not feel was an appropriate call, and he let the officials know it. This led to Green getting called for a technical foul, his fifth of the playoffs. As we learned the hard way with Green in 2016, a seventh technical foul in the playoffs automatically triggers a one-game suspension.

Draymond Green the only player in the NBA that can get a technical foul, get in the refs face, cuss him out, and NOT GET EJECTED



WHAT DOES HE KNOW ABOUT ADAM SILVER 😭 pic.twitter.com/KhmL2HQFec — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 9, 2025

Yet there may be more to this story than we realize. KTVU reports that at least two racial epithets were hurled at Green by Minnesota fans over the course of Thursday's game. In one case, a fan was ejected. In another case, the fan bolted for the exits upon realizing he was being eyeballed by security.

Minnesota Timberwolves Statement on Fan Ejection: pic.twitter.com/vJvAqLSz7b — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 9, 2025

"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Timberwolves organization said in a statement. "The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Green did not mention this directly in his postgame remarks, which seem to be more about the technical foul. But you can’t deny the possibility that the racial taunts are a subtext to these comments.

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025

"I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man," Green said in those remarks, after which he stormed off. "I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous."

This adds yet another element of emotion to a series that is already quite tense, and tied 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday at 5:30 at the Chase Center, with the broadcast on ABC.

Image: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)