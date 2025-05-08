You likely saw some morning fog by the coast and in the inland valleys, but there's going to be a significant warmup this afternoon, and a high pressure system will keep us warm through this second weekend in May.

Get ready for some lovely weather in SF and all over the Bay Area, as an area of high pressure sets up a warming trend through Friday and Saturday, with Saturday looking like the warmest day overall — with temperatures in the high 60s near the coast to the low 90s inland, as ABC 7's Drew Toma tells us.

The Chronicle's meteorology team even suggests that temperature records could be broken this weekend in some inland spots, with this unusually warm weather for early May.

Sunday, Mother's Day, will still be pleasant and sunny, but will be a bit cooloer, particularly in inland areas that will have been baking on Saturday.

That will be followed by a "sharp cooldown" on Monday, as the National Weather Service tells us, and a chance of rain showers. The abrupt cooling will be impacting the entire West Coast.

🎢After substantially warmer than normal temperatures Fri-Sat, a sharp cool down is in store next week. @NWSCPC pic.twitter.com/QxYqYMQmlH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 7, 2025

While it may not be super warm by the ocean, if you haven't been to the beach yet this year, this weekend may be the time to do it.



Photo by Phil Reid