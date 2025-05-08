A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night in Novato in connection with a murder that occurred last Friday in SF's Mission District.

The shooting death happened on Friday, May 2, at a home on 26th Street near Alabama Street around 12:48 pm. As Mission Local reported, the victim was later identified as 19-year-old Elijah Keyandre Bates, a San Francisco resident.

On Wednesday, May 7, San Francisco police conducted a coordinated operation in Novato, in collaboration with Novato police and the Marin County SWAT team, and arrested 21-year-old Trayvon Williams in connection with the shooting. As KRON4 reports, Williams was found at a home on Alameda Del Prado in Novato, and residents in the area were told to stay inside during the SWAT operation.

Per Mission Local, Williams is being held on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

This was San Francisco's sixth homicide of the year to date, and after a first quarter that saw very few killings in the city, two more apparent homicides occurred Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to eight for the year.

There were 11 homicides as of this time last year.

Although an arrest has been made in the death of Bates, this is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with 'SFPD.'

