If your Levi’s jeans label says they are from “SANS FRANCISCO CAL,” there is a good chance these are counterfeit Levi’s jeans, and now Levi’s is suing the New York-based apparel distributor they claim has sold nearly a hundred thousand of these fakes.

If you have some Levi’s jeans, or their denim jackets, or their many other apparel offerings, you’ll notice the label says they are from “SAN FRANCISCO CAL,” a nod to the fact that Levi’s was founded here in San Francisco during the Gold Rush era. But if that label says they are from “SANS FRANCISCO,” as seen below, there is a very high likelihood that these are counterfeit.

Image: Levi Strauss & Co.

Well, Levi’s is charging in a new lawsuit that New York-based apparel distributor Premier Brands Group has been hawking these counterfeit Levi’s jeans, and selling them to retailers as if they were real Levi’s jeans. In addition to the obvious misspellings on the label, Levi’s alleges these garments are poorly made in many other respects as well.

The New York-based Premier Brands Group bills themselves as specializing in “transforming surplus inventory into profitable opportunities.” They claim to have “Expertise and Trust” in the industry, though this so-called surplus inventory of theirs might be something entirely different.

According to the lawsuit, Levi’s says that the distributor’s operation involved “90,000 fake Levi’s-branded products,” including “jeans, jackets, shirts and other items.”

Levi Strauss & Co. “has never been ‘Sans’ Francisco,” the company said in their lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks yet to-be-determined financial damage compensation, and asks for an injunction on the sale of the products.

