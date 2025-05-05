A young man was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of Lawrence Hall of Science in the Berkeley hills, on the UC Berkeley campus, but the individuals involved don't appear affiliated with the school.

The stabbing happened around 11:50 pm Saturday night, in the parking lot overlooking the campus and the Bay that is not far from the Grizzly Peak Vista Point on Centennial Drive in Berkeley. As the Berkeley Scanner reports, a man in his 20s was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when he was approached by three individuals dressed in black.

The assailants are still being sought, but the Berkeley Scanner says UC police are investigating the possibility that a disgruntled ex of the victim might have been involved.

It certainly sounds like a crime of passion in that robbery was not the motive, and the victim was reportedly stabbed more than a dozen times.

The girlfriend in the car who reported the stabbing was described as "uncooperative" in initial reports.

And police reportedly found a blood trail at the scene.

University police said that they were "actively searching" for the three assailants, and "this case is under investigation.”