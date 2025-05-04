This week's notable humans are Maya Merhige, a Berkeley teen who completed her fourth Oceans Seven swim; Tim Friede, whose work self-injecting snake venom has aided crucial antivenom research; and Brighid Kohl, creator of an innovative anti-bullying and leadership program at her college.

Berkeley teen Maya Merhige spent 14 hours crossing New Zealand’s Cook Strait last month — stung by jellyfish every few seconds, swimming 27 miles through pitch-black seas, and pushing her body to the edge of collapse. It was the latest in her quest to become the youngest person ever to complete the Oceans Seven, a marathon swimming challenge that spans some of the world’s most dangerous waters.

At just 17, Merhige has already crossed the English Channel, the Moloka’i Channel, the Catalina Channel, and now the Cook Strait — four of the seven swims required to join the elite club. All with just a swimsuit, a support boat, and whatever mental grit she could summon.

She swam mostly at night, not just to avoid sunburn, but because she preferred not seeing the jellyfish — which struck her face, lips, and ears every few strokes. “Out of sight, out of mind,” she told CNN. “They’re not there if you can’t see them.”

Despite battling injury, hallucinations, and terrifying sea life — including sharks and whales — Merhige says the ocean is where she feels most herself. She’s used her swims to raise over $130,000 for pediatric cancer research and plans to finish the Oceans Seven by 2028, even as she heads to college on a pre-med track.

“There are kids in hospitals right now getting chemo,” she says. “If they can get through that, I can keep swimming.”



Bay Area transplant Tim Friede has spent two decades putting his body on the line to help save lives — by self-injecting venom from some of the world’s deadliest snakes. His goal has been to build immunity that could lead to a universal antivenom and prevent tens of thousands of snakebite deaths each year.

Friede began his experiments in Wisconsin while working as a truck mechanic. With no formal medical training but a deep interest in science, he developed a radical routine: injecting himself with venom from cobras, black mambas, and taipans. He’s survived more than 200 venom exposures — including several near-fatal encounters — and developed a rare immune response that scientists now study closely.

In 2023, Friede moved to San Francisco to collaborate with researchers at UCSF, who are analyzing his blood in hopes of developing more accessible antivenoms. “I do this so others don’t have to,” he told National Geographic, which profiled him in a recent documentary. “Snakebite is one of the most neglected global health issues out there.”

Snakebites kill more than 100,000 people each year, mostly in rural areas without access to region-specific treatments. Current antivenoms are expensive, fragile, and species-specific — making Friede’s vision of a broad-spectrum alternative especially urgent.

Now partnered with leading scientists, Friede is transforming decades of self-experimentation into data that could revolutionize antivenom — proving that even the most unconventional paths can lead to lifesaving breakthroughs.



Brighid Kohl, who’s autistic and has a stutter, created the “You Are Not Alone” (YANA) program at the College of Adaptive Arts (CAA) in Saratoga, which helps combat bullying and isolation. Inspired by a Canadian YouTuber’s anti-bullying campaign, Kohl wanted to offer a space for students who felt alone or bullied. She pitched the idea to the CAA administration through a PowerPoint presentation, and not only was the program approved, but Kohl was also asked to help lead it.

The weekly YANA class fosters a supportive environment where students check in with each other, engage in conversations, and share heart gestures if someone is feeling down. Kohl's leadership has had a significant impact on the class, helping students build stronger social skills, emotional resilience, and a sense of empowerment. In addition to her role in the class, Kohl has become an associate professor at CAA, where students are encouraged to take on leadership roles, including teaching and administrative positions.

Kohl’s work at CAA has not only improved the experience for her peers but has also highlighted the value of inclusive education. Her leadership in the YANA program and role as an associate professor are examples of the opportunities CAA provides for students with disabilities to take on meaningful roles and contribute to the community.

CAA remains focused on supporting students in achieving their academic and personal goals, offering an environment where students can develop social, emotional, and professional skills. Kohl’s story is a testament to the impact of an inclusive educational approach that recognizes the potential in every student, regardless of disability.

Image via Instagram