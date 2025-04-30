An abandoned car and a "behavioral health emergency" led to a major traffic backup on the Bay Bridge and into downtown San Francisco Wednesday afternoon and evening.

CHP responded to an incident around 4 pm on the eastbound Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. The SFPD and Caltrans also responded to the incident, as the Chronicle reports, but they did not initially publicize the nature of the emergency.

All eastbound lanes ended up being closed temporarily, and multiple Muni buses ended up being caught in the backup, according to the SFMTA.

As KTVU reported after lanes were reopened at 6:40 pm, a behavioral health emergency had occurred, in connection with the abandoned vehicle.

CHP Sgt. Andrew Barclay confirmed to KTVU that the individual at the center of the emergency was taken into custody, but the circumstances or possible charges have still not been made public.