Sempervirens Fund, founded in 1900, protects California’s redwoods through land conservation, forest restoration, and climate resilience efforts, saving over 35,000 acres since its start.

The Sempervirens Fund, originally founded as the Sempervirens Club in 1900, is California’s oldest land trust and one of the first conservation groups in the U.S. It’s named for Sequoia sempervirens, the coast redwoods it set out to protect. According to NBC Bay Area, the fund has protected more than 35,000 acres of redwood forest, ensuring that these ancient trees are preserved for future generations.

The organization’s story began when artist Andrew P. Hill tried to photograph the redwoods but was stopped by local loggers. Outraged, he rallied a group of conservationists and community leaders, including Laura White and Carrie Stevens Walter, whose leadership was crucial to the movement’s early success. Thanks to their efforts, Big Basin Redwoods State Park became California’s first state park in 1902, with political help from figures like Herbert C. Jones, a naval officer known for his heroic efforts during Pearl Harbor.

Over the decades, Sempervirens Fund helped establish additional parks, including Castle Rock, Butano, and Portola Redwoods.

Today, after challenges like the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires, Sempervirens Fund has expanded its focus beyond land preservation to ensuring that redwood forests thrive in the face of climate change. The fund now works on thinning overcrowded areas and restoring healthy fire patterns to help the forests recover and adapt.

After more than 120 years, Sempervirens Fund continues its mission to protect, restore, and connect these magnificent trees, ensuring they remain a part of the landscape for future generations.