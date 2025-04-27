- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker held a sit-in protest Sunday on the Capitol steps. The pair live streamed interactions with other lawmakers and passersby ahead of Congress' return to session on Monday, warning against budget cuts to social programs. [ABC7]
- A one-alarm fire occurred on Friday in a Tenderloin apartment near the 400 block of Ellis Street, critically injuring one person and killing a dog; another dog was hurt. Firefighters contained the blaze, and the cause is under investigation. [KRON4]
- All Aboard Transit Day is coming up on May 6. Transit ridership numbers have been steadily increasing over the past few months, and BART surpassed 200,000 riders for the first time in 2025 on Earth Day. [@sfbayarearapidtransit]
- San Francisco State completed its new affordable housing project to house over 700 students. The project was the first to be funded through a new state grant aimed at easing the student housing crisis.
- Bird-watching is gaining popularity among Bay Area youth, who say the hobby connects them to nature, community, and improves their mental health. [KQED]
- Oakland police are seeking the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Heaven “Milli” McGee, who was last seen on January 21 in Stockton. [KRON4]
- New indie drama Outerlands, SF Film Festival's closing night selection on Sunday, puts the Richmond District in the spotlight. [SFGate]
Image: The Tesla showroom on Saturday, April 26 following the People Over Profit protest; Leanne Maxwell/SFist