Local:
- An 87-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the Fillmore District Monday night, and the suspect vehicle has not been found. The collision happened around 8:45 pm at the intersection of Fillmore and McAllister streets, and the woman was reportedly walking in a crosswalk at the time. [KRON4]
- Marley Barclay, the 14-year-old who was one of two survivors of a deadly crash in Marin County last weekend, has been released from Children's Hospital in Oakland. "Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers," a spokesperson for the family said. "They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community." [KTVU]
- The parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara, who was killed in that Cybertruck crash and fire in Piedmont just before Thanksgiving, are suing the owner of the Cybertruck and the estate of the deceased driver, Soren Dixon. Even though Tsukahara was not killed by the crash impact, but burned alive because she could not exit the vehicle, Tesla is not named in this lawsuit. [KTVU]
- A car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel was creating traffic troubles on eastbound Highway 24 in the East Bay today. [ABC 7]
- Oakland writer and comedian W. Kamau Bell is a finalist on Celebrity Jeopardy!, and the finale airs tonight on ABC at 9 pm. [ABC 7]
National:
- He hasn't done any press briefings to date, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a makeup studio to be installed at the Pentagon, for his frequent Fox News appearances. [CBS News]
- Trump's approval rating is now at 45% and apparently falling steadily. [New York Times]
- Meta has now opened up advertising on its Threads app to all advertisers worldwide, after testing ads in just a few markets. [TechCrunch]
Video:
- YouTube turns 20 this week, if you can believe it. So here is what's considered the first YouTube video to go viral, SNL's "Lazy Sunday," which aired in December 2025 and was uploaded by fans almost immediately before being ordered removed by NBC Universal in February 2006.
