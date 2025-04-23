The Cupertino Whole Foods just three miles from Apple’s headquarters apparently has a vermin problem, and has been ordered closed by Santa Clara County health officials until they can get it cleaned up.

If you’re shopping at the Whole Foods in Cupertino that’s located just three miles from Apple headquarters, you are probably paying a great deal of money for your groceries. And you are not expecting to see rats, cockroaches, and other pests while shopping for your organic vegan muffins. And yet!

NBC Bay Area reports that the Cupertino Whole Foods has been ordered temporarily closed by the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health. That grocery’s deli and bakery were already closed earlier this month because of what that department called a "contamination of vermin."

"The permit to operate has been temporarily suspended at this facility," the department said of the most recent closure, according to NBC Bay Area. "A permit suspension occurs when an imminent threat to health and safety is observed and the violation(s) cannot be corrected. The facility must be closed until the violation is corrected and the permit is reinstated."

NBC Bay Area obtained a copy of the report, and it reportedly "showed an inspector found rodent droppings in various spots throughout the store, and at eight points the inspector observed rodents, insects, birds or animals."

Whole Foods put out their own statement acknowledging the closure, and committing to making “necessary maintenance and repairs.”

“We will reopen once the repairs are completed thoroughly to support our high standards for food safety and service,” the chain said in a statement to the Chronicle. “We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.”

There is currently no timeline for the store’s reopening. The Cupertino Whole Foods is located at 20955 Stevens Creek Boulevard.

Related: Mid-Market Whole Foods Closing Due to Terrible Street Conditions Outside [SFist]

Image: YueStudio Y. via Yelp