Australian pop legend and gay icon Kylie Minogue is doing an SF show this evening, and the Giants are playing the Brewers tonight, and it's all going to be happening in the same part of town.

What they call a "Dual Event Advisory" went out Tuesday morning from the Chase Center, making sure everyone is aware of the potential traffic that could be created by a simultaneous Giants home game at Oracle Park and a big-name concert at the nearby arena.

We could see one or two more of these this spring as the early baseball season coincides with the NBA playoffs, but a Warriors-Giants conflict of the magnitude of a Giants-Kylie conflict has not occurred yet this season.

Fans are being advised to plan ahead and "know before you go" that there are these two events going on in the China Basin/Mission Bay environs. T-line trains are likely to be pretty busy, and they also might get held up by traffic in the area as a lot of rideshares and other vehicles descend all at once.

If you're a Kylie fan headed to the Chase Center and you live anywhere but downtown, you might want to consider a bus like 22-Fillmore, which will drop you pretty nearby.

There don't appear to be too many floor tickets left, but the Kylie Minogue show is not sold out, and upper-story tickets start at $64.

Doors for Kylie Minogue open at 6:30 pm, and the Giants game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park starts at 6:45 pm.

As always, everyone is encouraged to utilize public transportation, and this goes double if you're coming from outside the city. There is barely any room for your cars, and parking is going to run you $60 to $75, the latter at UCSF's Third Street garage.

Top image: Kylie Minogue performs at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)