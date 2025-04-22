79-year-old Orinda resident Patty Hung just finished her 39th consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday, continuing a streak and extending a record she already broke three years ago.

Hung, a retired nurse and math teacher, came in eighth in her age group at the Boston Marathon on Monday — and she was one of only 13 women in her category in the grueling race, all aged 75 to 79 years old. She finished the 26-mile race with a time of 6:02:57, as KTVU reports.

Hung, who was born and raised in Boston and later moved to the Bay Area, ran her first Boston Marathon in this streak in 1987, at age 41, and hasn't given up since, training every year on roads and trails around her Orinda home for several months before hand, with a specific methodology. As she told KTVU, she spends the first month doing hills and gaining strength, another month focused on speed and track-running, and a final month focused on endurance, running up to 50 miles per week.

"It's very mathematical," Hung told the station. "Being a math teacher has made me think, okay now, hop onto the next formula."

She says her best time in a marathon, in her late 30s, was three hours and 21 minutes, and she's gotten slower over the years. This year's time was about 12 minutes longer than her finishing time in last year's race.

Hung says she loves life and loves running because of the "meditation" time it provides. And she's looking forward to celebrating her 40th consecutive race at age 80 in 2026.

"Patty’s determination and dedication to finishing the Boston Marathon year after year for more than three decades is admirable," the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement honoring her this year, prior to the race. "Completing just one Boston Marathon is a tough task for many; to finish 38 in a row is an achievement worth celebrating."

Hung was invited this year by the Boston Athletic Association to be an official starter for the professional women racers, and she told KTVU she was "moved" by invitation.

"That's a great honor for me," Hung tells KTVU. "I don't think I've ever been so close, will be so close, to all these beautiful people, runners of the world."

Winning the women's race this year was Sharon Lokedi of Kenya, with a record-breaking time of 2:17:22. The men's winner was another Kenyan, John Korir, with a time of 2:04:45.

