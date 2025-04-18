Local:
- Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, a Democrat representing Torrance, has introduced the California Safe Haven Schools Act, which would prohibit California schools from allowing immigration officers on campus without a warrant or approval from school officials. The bill also dictates that officers who are allowed on school campuses be restricted to areas where no students are present. [Mercury News]
- Pleasant Hill police were investigating a potential threat at College Park High School on Friday, which was made on social media on Thursday night. Additionally, two Union City schools were in lockdown on Friday morning as police searched for a “wrench-wielding assailant.” [KRON4]
- A group of California Tesla owners are claiming that Tesla has been altering its odometers to make customers’ warranties expire more quickly. The lead plaintiff in a potential class action lawsuit said that after making several repair visits to Tesla, he started to notice glaring inconsistencies with his mileage. [Huffington Post]
- 50-year-old Shelby David Einspahr of Redwood City was sentenced to four years in prison for misleading an elderly woman living in a nursing home into signing over the deed to her home. A jury found Einspahr guilty of eight felonies during his trial in February. [KRON4]
- A 40-year-old suspect attacked someone at a Morgan Hill Safeway early Friday morning, resulting in the suspect being shot by police. [KGO]
National:
- Stephanie Horowitz, who survived the Parkland shooting, talks about her experience during yesterday’s shooting at Florida State University, where she’s a master's student. "I never thought it would happen to me for the first time, and here we are. Unfortunately, this is America for you." [CBS News]
- An estimated 100,000 Israeli soldiers have reportedly stopped showing up for mandatory reserve duty, speaking out against the war on social media accounts, such as “Soldiers for Hostages.” “I will never again wear a uniform under this government,” said reservist Yuval Ben-Ari. [France 24]
- In a move that surprised no one, Fyre Fest 2 has been “postponed” after it was revealed that the event’s second location at Playa del Carmen was never really on the books — the same goes for its original location in Mexico’s Isla Mujeres. Organizers informed ticket holders, who paid upwards of $1,400, that the event has been “rescheduled for a later date in the future” at a third unspecified location. [Far Out]
- As nationwide anti-Trump protests continue this weekend, it’s advised that protestors disguise their identity and do what they can to avoid being tracked and targeted, including leaving smartphones at home. [@lizthedeveloper]
Video of the Day:
