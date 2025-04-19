- Cole Valley’s first night market was a big success with around 500 people showing up to shop and mingle along Cole Street on Thursday evening. The stretch of Carl Street where the N Judah exits the Sunset Tunnel was reportedly transformed into an urban oasis. [SFGate]
- The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the deportation of a group of Venezuelan detainees in Texas, preventing their transfer to a Salvadoran prison and granting them time to challenge their removal. The ruling came after allegations that the government didn’t follow proper legal steps or give the men a fair chance to fight their deportation. [Mercury News]
- In today’s bizarre news, scientists have made a lab-grown brain from the blood cells of the late American avant-garde composer Alvin Lucier, which can create and perform new music. The brain is currently wowing audiences as part of the Art Gallery of Western Australia's Revivification project in Perth. [DJMag]
- These are old articles, but they serve as examples of how communities can organize to protect those who are being targeted by fascist governments. Here’s how residents in Glasgow, Scotland and Nashville, Tennessee came together to keep immigrants in their communities from being deported. [BBC, NBC]
- Also, here are some mini Constitutions people are passing out to fellow citizens in need of support during challenging confrontations with authorities. [ACLU]
- Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a US-born American citizen and Georgia resident who was wrongfully arrested and detained by ICE in Florida, has been released. [Guardian]
- San Jose police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday near Piedmont High School wearing a black T-shirt with no sleeves, black pants, a purple backpack and a blue tote bag. [KRON]
- A 33-year-old Oakland man was killed in a shooting that occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 500 block of 18th Street, marking 26 homicides in 2025 in Oakland, compared to 24 this time last year. [East Bay Times]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist