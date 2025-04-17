Yes, artificial intelligence company OpenAI just hired longtime rabble-rouser Dolores Huerta as a member of their temporary philanthropic advisory board, though it could be a PR move to butter up regulators as OpenAI restructures to a for-profit company.

The last few weeks have been pretty big for honoring longtime labor organizer Dolores Huerta. On March 31, cities across California hosted marches for Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Day, acknowledging their 1962 co-founding of the United Farm Workers union. Then last Thursday was Huerta’s 95th birthday, bringing many more commemorations of her advocacy for immigrant workers and women’s rights.

But this week’s news about Dolores Huerta goes, umm, very much against type. The Associated Press reports that SF-based AI behemoth OpenAI has hired Huerta to their philanthropic advisory board, as part of their move to transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit corporation.

"She recognizes the significance of AI in today’s world and anybody who’s been paying attention for the last 50 years knows she will be a force in this conversation," Daniel Zingale, who’s convening OpenAI’s commission, told the AP. "Because, if AI is going to bring a renaissance, or a dark age, these are the people you want to tip the scale in favor of humanity."

Other people included on the board include longtime La Opinión CEO Monica Lozano, retired California Endowment president Robert Ross, and Republican fundraiser Jack Oliver. So it’s something of a mixed bag, and it is not mentioned whether these are paid roles.

But critics say this is just a PR move to curry favor with the state of California, as the state would have to approve their restructuring, a restructuring that figures to make OpenAI CEO San Altman an even more fantastically wealthy man than he already is. We will remind you that Elon Musk is trying to thwart that restructuring, so it faces unpredictable hurdles.

And does anyone really believe that OpenAI, which hopes to put as many people out of work as possible in order to make mega-bucks, is going to listen to a 95-year-old woman who's spent most her life advocating for low-wage migrant farmworkers?

“As impressive as the individual members of OpenAI’s advisory commission are, the commission itself appears to be a calculated distraction from the core problem: OpenAI misappropriating its nonprofit assets for private gain,” LatinoProsperity CEO Orson Aguilar said in a statement to the AP.

Huerta herself has not publicly commented on being named to the commission. And we should note the hers and the advisory board’s decisions are not in any way binding on decisions made by OpenAI.

Image: @DoloresHuertaFD via Twitter