Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide in Oakland's Eastmont Hills neighborhood, after a shooting took place around 12:45 pm Friday.

The adult victim was found in a car on 8100 block of Fontaine Street, as KTVU reports, not far from the Oak Grove Montessori School. The victim reportedly was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The location is adjacent to I-580, just to the south, and next to a residential neighborhood.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim was a male in his 30s, but public identification is still pending next-of-kin notification.

No arrests have been made, and police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

This appears to be Oakland's 25th homicide of the year to date — and at this time last year, Oakland had seen only 21 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images