- A 50-year-old man was said to be in stable condition after being shot multiple times near downtown Oakland. The shooting happened in daylight, at 5:20 pm on the 2200 block of San Pablo Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- In the case of two fatal hit-and-run crashes on the Peninsula in the last few weeks, female pedestrians were struck by male suspects who were speeding and who drove on to get to work. [KTVU]
- Oakland business owners are crying foul over high fines charged by the city for not cleaning up grafitti, when the city doesn't hold taggers accountable. [NBC Bay Area]
- Jillian Shriner, an author and the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot and injured by Los Angeles police Wednesday in the Eagle Rock neighborhood after allegedly aiming a gun at police during a search for a hit-and-run suspect. [ABC 7]
- The death toll at the popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic where a roof collapsed early Tuesday morning has risen to 218, and among the dead are a number of local celebrities and family members of local officials. [Associated Press]
- So much for Trump's promise to bring down the price of eggs and his claim a few weeks ago that prices were coming down — egg prices continue to rise. [PBS]
- In fashion news, Prada just acquired the Versace brand in a $1.4 billion deal, a month after Donatella Versace announced she was stepping down from her design role. [The Cut]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist