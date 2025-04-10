San Francisco’s street-riding dirt bike gangs have certainly gotten more brazen since the pandemic, and Supervisor Danny Sauter is fed up enough that he’s looking to change the rules around SFPD engagement and enforcement to break up the gangs.

Now that the weather is getting nice again, sure enough, this means the every-weekend return of dirt bike gangs wreaking havoc on the streets of San Francisco and beyond. Gosh, if only there were some way we could stop these gangs that explicitly announce their announce their plans on social media, and show up to commit the exact same crimes in the exact same places every weekend throughout the warmer months. If only.

In the last few weeks I have received several messages from San Franciscans who are angry about the illegal dirt bikes that we continue to see taking over streets and intersections in the city. This video was recorded in the last week at Lombard and Polk. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/7ufQzbbrit — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) April 8, 2025



Well, maybe at long last someone in law enforcement or SF City Hall will do something about the dirt bike mayhem. KGO has a segment featuring the above video, taken on Lombard Street last Thursday, and spoke to new Supervisor Danny Sauter about his plans to finally try to crack down on the dirt bike gangs.

Dirtbike Gang in Soma. Aren’t these guys the coolest? pic.twitter.com/8pRIwIwaoj — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) November 11, 2024



"This is a dangerous activity. It has no place in San Francisco, no place in our dense neighborhoods,” Sauter told that station. “At every single community meeting I'm at, when we talk about public safety, this is the number one thing that has been coming up.”

Per KGO, these dirt bikes are “not street legal unless they've been modified.” And as you've surely observed whenever these gangs go barreling past you, the dirt bikes generally do not have license plates, and they're usually accompanied by illegal ATVs as well.

Why on earth aren’t police more aggressive about pursuing this entirely predictable crime that will repeat itself damn near every weekend for the next six months? SFGate spoke to a Highway Patrol officer after last year’s Bay Bridge dirt bike takeover, who says they try to pursue, but things quickly become even more dangerous when they do.

“Our officers discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons,” California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mark Andrews told that outlet. “If we pursue someone, and they get injured, then it becomes a liability.”

Heads up San Francisco. About 30 dirt bike gang boys are heading south on 19th/Crossover. pic.twitter.com/8BW8aRMCXo — marymcnamara (@marymcnamara) August 20, 2023



Sauter told KGO that the SFPD codes for sideshow enforcement do not really account for dirt bikes. Sauter is vowing to change those rules, and says SFPD drones should also be used to try and apprehend some of these suspects.

Another group of dozens of dirt bike and ATV riders careened down a San Francisco street, this time followed by police cars.



Read more: https://t.co/3kNILCs5X6 pic.twitter.com/ZWzLL9WOyD — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 29, 2023



"I think that is going to send a message to these tight-knit groups that if you do this, a few of you are going to have your bikes impounded," he told KGO.

That station also asked SFPD for their strategies on dirt bike violation enforcement. Though KGO reports that “we requested information from San Francisco Police Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday but have not heard back.”

Related: Dirt Bike Mayhem Swarmed Both Sides of the Bay Sunday; Oakland Store Robbed, Traffic Held Up In SF [SFist]

Image: @BastionoftheBay via Twitter