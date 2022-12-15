Four alleged San Francisco gang members have been identified as the suspects in last year’s I-880 shooting of toddler Jasper Wu. Three were arrested today, the fourth was already shot and killed in a separate drive-by shooting last month.

In a rash of three Oakland highway shootings in three months in late 2021 and early 2022, the most heartbreaking of these may have been the seemingly random shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. Little Jasper Wu was asleep in his toddler car seat on November 6, 2021 as his family was driving home on I-880 from San Francisco to Fremont, when a stray bullet hit him, and he would never wake up. Despite a $10,000 reward being offered, there were never any suspects named in the child’s killing.

Alameda DA says rolling gun battle between rival SF gangs (Chopper City and Eddy Rock) killed Jasper Wu. https://t.co/2xW8Q3uY0x — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) December 15, 2022

But today, 13 months later, we not only learned who the suspects are, we learned they’ve been arrested. KPIX reports that three suspects were arrested in Jasper Wu’s shooting, as Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley just announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

"Two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880, going northbound, across the freeway," O'Malley said at the Thursday press conference. He said that Wu was "caught in the crossfire."

O'Malley says Ivory Bivins, Trevor Green and Johnny Jackson are all charged with 187 murder. Keison Lee, a fourth suspect, was killed in a drive-by shooting last month. — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) December 15, 2022

According to KTVU, the suspects are four alleged San Francisco gang members, who were traveling in two vehicles, engaged in a rival gang gunfight. While three suspects were arrested as announced today, a fourth suspect Keesan Lee was apparently shot and killed in an unrelated drive-by shooting last month.

"Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins were members of the Chopper City criminal street gang out of San Francisco," according to O'Malley. "The individuals were shooting at a Nissan Altima occupied by Johnny Jackson and Keesan Lee, members of the Eddy Rock criminal street gang, also of San Francisco."

Image: CHP

The two vehicles the California Highway Patrol feels were involved are seen above. “CHP detectives identified two vehicles they believe to be involved in the shooting,” per KPIX. “One vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 grey Infiniti sedan. The other vehicle appears to be a grey Nissan sedan.”

All three (surviving) suspects will face charges of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to O'Malley. Green and Bivins will also face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, and criminal street gang conspiracy, she said.

Image: GoFundMe